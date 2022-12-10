$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup

article

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years.

The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.

The upgrades are in preparation for the stadium to host matches during the 2026 World Cup, and to remain in the running to host other events, like another Super Bowl.

The Cowboys confirmed to FOX 4 that the budget is about $295 million.

Without saying what changes would be made specifically, a spokesperson for the team said this is not expected to change the stadium's overall look.