Dak Prescott credits 'dad strength' for recent strong play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talked with reporters on Monday for the first time since it was revealed that he is going to be a dad.

Over the weekend, Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram page.

Prescott shared the news with the captions "Beyond Blessed!" and "Girl Dad Incoming."

The Cowboys QB told reporters Monday he was hoping it was a girl.

"I actually wanted a girl. Part of it, I think, was to not get excited for a boy, but I did want a girl," Prescott said.

Dak said he is excited for all the challenges that come with raising a girl.

"I know it's not going to be easy, especially being my daughter or being a Prescott, but looking forward to it for every bit of it," he said.

READ MORE: Cowboys' DaRon Bland sending items from historic pick six to HoF, but there is one thing he's keeping

Prescott has been playing some of the best football of his career.

Since the loss to San Francisco, Precott has thrown 18 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

When asked about it, Dak credited his new "dad strength" for his play.

BetMGM has Prescott tied for fourth in the NFL MVP race.

Dak will try to keep the strong play going for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.