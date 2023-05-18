2026 World Cup logo revealed; Dallas awaits decision on finals, broadcast center locations

FIFA released the official logos for the 2026 World Cup, including a special one for Dallas.

On Wednesday night, FIFA released the main logo for the upcoming tournament which showed the World Cup trophy in front of the number 26.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington was named as one of the 16 locations that will host games for the tournament.

Each host city, including Dallas, got a logo of their own.

On Thursday morning, locals leaders launched their official brand for the 2026 World Cup: #WeAreDallas.

While the brand puts Dallas front and center, plenty of other cities in North Texas will have a role in the festivities.

"It's going to take our entire region to be successful in 2026," said Monica Paul from the Dallas Sports Commission. "This should be an opportunity to really welcome the world and have that international exposure."

Fans can grab official FIFA World Cup merchandise at a scavenger hunt with locations including Klyde Warren Park and the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live! in Arlington, The Star in Frisco and the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.

The Dallas Sports Commission believes that the games will create an estimated 3,000 new jobs and $400 million in economic impact.

Related article

We still don't know which matches will be held in North Texas, but we know AT&T Stadium is a candidate for the World Cup finals and semi-finals.

"FIFA is looking at these iconic venues around the U.S. to host the semi-finals and finals and when you look at AT&T stadium, the size of the crowd, the revenue it generates, it's an architectural masterpiece, I think that all plays into this," said Dan Hunt, the President of FC Dallas.

An announcement on the specific games is expected as early as September.

The Dallas Sports Commission (DSC) previously told FOX 4 they were hopeful to host 5 to 7 games.

Dallas previously served as the location for the International Broadcast Center in the 1994 World Cup. The DSC is hopeful that can tip things in their favor for FIFA.

"Obviously technology and requirements have changed, but we feel like the proposal we've put forth for International Broadcast Center is a very good one," said Paul. "It would be a huge economic impact ensuring that all the matches would be broadcast out of Dallas and Fair Park."

The tournament kicks off in June 2026, with a record 48 teams playing 104 games.

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off July 2023 with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the big tournament.