Bride-to-be attacked in Deep Ellum while celebrating her bachelorette party

The Brief Canada Rinaldi was visiting Dallas from Oklahoma to celebrate her bachelorette party when she was attacked after leaving a club in Deep Ellum. Her fiancé's aunt was also hurt trying to push the attacker away, giving her a black eye. A Lyft driver's dash camera captured police helping Rinaldi shortly after the attack. The dash cam also captured a man running away from the scene. Dallas police would not confirm if that's the suspect.



An Oklahoma woman chose to come to Dallas for her bachelorette party when she was attacked after leaving a club in Deep Ellum.

Deep Ellum Attack

What we know:

The last activity for Canada Rinaldi’s bacholerrette party was a night out in Deep Ellum. When Rinaldi says the group was walking to their Uber when a man came up from behind and attacked her.

"So I remember walking towards the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That's all I remember," Canada said.

The bride-to-be broke her nose and several teeth. She received eight stitches to her face and has a concussion among other injuries.

Canada's fiance's aunt was also hurt in the attack.

Canada says she tried to push the attacker away, and he punched her, giving her a black eye.

The attacker ran off while Dallas police officers in the area were flagged over to help.

A Lyft driver's dash camera captured police helping Rinaldi, who fell face-first on the ground.

What they're saying:

"And so I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out, and it kind of looked like he was gonna take her cowgirl hat off of her head, but then immediately he just threw his arm back and punched her," said Brienna Rinaldi, the victim’s 23-year-old sister who was in the back of the group and saw the attack.

Brieana says she didn’t get a good look at the man’s face. She only remembers he was wearing a backpack.

"I screamed at him. I said, you know 'what's wrong with you'. And then once I saw Canada, I was just screaming her name, and I remember screaming, ‘my sister, my sister," she said. "I hope she feels beautiful. I hope she feels like nothing can ever stop her. I want her to feel invincible and just, you know, looking ahead."

What's next:

The Lyft driver's dash camera also captured a man running away from the scene. Dallas police would not confirm if that's the suspect.

Rinaldi is back home in Hooker, Oklahoma, in the panhandle.