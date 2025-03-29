Thousands expected at immigration reform 'mega march'

article

Organizers believe a march for immigration reform on Sunday will be the largest in the country.

Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest for immigration reform.

The League of United Latin American Citizens calls it the 2025 Mega March and it's been in the works for a little over a month.

On Saturday, organizers held a news conference encouraging people to come out and join the march.

What they're saying:

"The issue is protecting our democracy, protecting what the Statue of Liberty stands for that this is a country of immigrants," LULAC President Domingo Garcia said. "Protecting our constitution with liberty and justice for all."

The turnout for other immigration rallies and protests in Dallas has been smaller as some in the Latino community are afraid of potential immigration arrests.

"No one should stay away because of fear," LULAC Chaplin Hilda Duarte said. "We ask that you bring your white shirts in a sign of peace and American flags because we’re fighting for you to become a U.S. citizen."

What's next:

Sunday's march will start at 1 p.m. outside Cathedral Guadalupe in downtown Dallas. People will then travel down Ross Avenue and make their way through Griffin, Commerce and Harwood streets before ending at city hall where a rally is planned.

"We want to change the debate starting tomorrow and that’s why we are marching, and we believe this will be the largest march in the United States this year to ask Republicans and Democrats to pass bipartisan immigration reform and finally fix the immigration system that’s broken in this country," Garcia said.

Big picture view:

The Trump administration continues to make immigration a top priority and ICE arrests are still happening daily across the country.

LULAC organizers believe there's power in numbers and they hope Sunday's march will allow their voices to be heard.

"We are all here, we’re here to stay and we’re here just to show them that we are peaceful, and we have a lot of contributions and values that we’re adding to this society," Jasmin Flores said.

Organizers said they are working with several area law enforcement agencies to make sure Sunday's event goes smoothly.