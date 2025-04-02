Dallas County Medical examiner identifies victim in Deep Ellum deadly shooting

article

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed outside a club in Deep Ellum on Sunday night.

Shooting in Deep Ellum

What we know:

Officers were called to a shooting call near North Crowdus Street and Elm Street just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 30.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Santos.

Police said Santos was at a club in Deep Ellum when a fight broke out between his group and another group at the bar. Security asked both groups to leave, but the fight continued outside.

One person pulled out a gun and shot Santos before fleeing the scene. The suspect has not been found.

Search for the shooter

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses as they work to identify the shooter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect. It is also unclear how many people were involved in the fight or what led to the disturbance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Gross, #9896, at theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3143.