Man accused of groping 22-year-old woman on American Airlines flight, tied to prior allegations

The Brief A 55-year-old man, Cherian Abraham, is accused of groping a 22-year-old woman on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle on March 18. Court documents reveal he allegedly touched the victim multiple times before she confronted him and reported the incident to a flight attendant. The suspect has been accused of similar behavior in two previous incidents on flights in 2023 and 2024.



What we know:

According to court documents, Cherian Abraham, 55, is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while on a flight from Chicago to Seattle on March 18, 2025.

Court records also reveal that Abraham was previously accused of groping two other women in separate incidents in 2023 and 2024.

"Why the **** are you touching me?"

The backstory:

The 22-year-old victim was seated in the middle seat, with Abraham in the window seat.

About two and a half hours into the flight, the victim said Abraham placed his finger on her breast over her clothing and rubbed it, claiming the contact was accidental as he reached for his baggage.

Five minutes later, the victim said Abraham moved his hand under her arm and touched her breast again. The motion of his hand suggested he was attempting to touch her nipple, according to court documents.

After about 20 seconds, the victim looked at Abraham, prompting him to remove his hand.

Another five minutes later, the victim said Abraham again moved his hand under her arm and poked her. Believing he was attempting to grope her again, she confronted him, saying, "Why the f* are you touching me?"**

Abraham did not respond, instead reaching under the seat in front of him to retrieve a backpack, which he then placed on his lap.

At that point, the victim left her seat and reported the incident to a flight attendant.

A witness seated in the aisle said the victim woke them up midflight and said she needed to get up because the man next to her was molesting her. The witness, who had been asleep for most of the flight, did not see the alleged incidents but noted that when they woke up, Abraham had a bag between his legs, which they described as "unusual."

The victim moved to another seat and had no further interaction with Abraham.

After the flight, law enforcement interviewed Abraham, who denied intentionally touching the victim or having any history of similar accusations.

Previous groping allegations

Court records indicate two prior allegations against Abraham.

In April 2024, a woman reported to American Airlines Customer Relations that Abraham inappropriately touched her multiple times before placing his hands between her legs. She said she yelled at him to stop repeatedly.

In October 2023, another woman reported that Abraham touched her leg three times before she told him to stop. She informed a flight attendant but chose not to press charges.