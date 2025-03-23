Infant's body recovered from Trinity River 18 hours after vehicle goes into river

article

The Brief The body of an infant was pulled from the Trinity River on Sunday just before noon. A woman was pulled from the river Saturday evening after police found the vehicle in the water. Rescue crews knew there was an infant in the vehicle, but were not able to locate the child until Sunday.



An infant's body was pulled from the Trinity River on Sunday morning, according to the Game Warden.

Trinity River recovery

What we know:

Fort Worth police say a vehicle went into the river near the Trinty River Bridge at Beach Street and East Freeway just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle and jumped in.

A woman was pulled out of the water. She was taken to the nearest hospital and was in critical condition at last check.

The infant was inside the vehicle, but emergency responders were not able to find the child during the initial search.

The child was located just before noon on Sunday in the Trinity River.

The fire department dive team and other sources assisted with the search.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim.

The identity of the woman pulled from the vehicle has not been released.