Everman deputy fire chief, another man charged with sexual assault

The Brief Fort Worth Police arrested two suspects for an alleged sexual assault that happened in February. One suspect, 53-year-old Joel Jones, is an employee with the Everman Fire Department and allegedly solicited the second suspect, 30-year-old Tobasia Griffiths, to commit the assault. Everman Police Chief tells FOX 4 that Jones has been placed on administrative leave pending an independent internal investigation.



Fort Worth Police say an Everman deputy fire chief is accused of getting another man to carry out a sexual assault.

Both men are now facing aggravated sexual assautl charges.

What we know:

Police say the alleged assault happened in February.

The victim didn't know the attacker but was able to get a partial license plate which led police to the suspect's vehicle.

Police shared that during the investigation, detectives learned of a second suspect who solicited the suspect to commit the assault.

Joel Jones (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

On Wednesday, March 26, Fort Worth Police arrested 53-year-old Joel Jones. According to online records, Jones is a deputy fire chief with the Everman Fire Department. He's charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse.

The next day, Fort Worth Police arrested 30-year-old Tobasia Griffiths, the man police say committed the actual assault. Griffiths is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Tobasia Griffiths (Source: Fort Worth Jail)

Everman officials acknowledged a fire employee was arrested, but refused to disclose his name.

According to Everman's fire chief, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending an independent internal investigation.

Records show that Jones lives in the same Fort Worth neighborhood where the crime allegedly happened.

Late Monday, a neighbor shared Ring doorbell footage with FOX 4 apparently showing Jones and an unidentified woman warning neighbors about an assault that happened at his home just a few weeks after the attack.

Warrants show police seized computers, thumb drives and other digital evidence as part of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Not many details are being shared at this time due to the sensitivity of the crime.

FOX 4 has reached out to several Everman officials and city leaders to learn more.

What they're saying:

The Everman Fire Chief says, in part, "The allegations are deeply concerning and we want the public to be assured that we are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness."

Jones' defense attorney said in a statement,"This case is very early in the investigation stage. I am attempting to verify all of the facts right now."

The Everman Police Chief did not want to comment as the department is not involved in the investigation but did reiterate that the allegations are deeply concerning.

FOX 4 spoke with the Everman Fire Chief over the phone, and he emphasized that the alleged allegations are not related to his employment with the department and that the department remains committed to serving the community of Everman.

What's next:

Griffiths has since bonded out of jail.

Jones remains in the Tarrant County Jail with his bond set at $300,000.

The Source: The information in this article is provided by Fort Worth Police Department and the Everman Fire Chief.



