Cleburne man riding new motorcycle home nearly killed in hit-and-run crash

The Brief Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit a motorcyclist and left him for dead. The crash happened on Saturday night in Arlington on I-20 near the Collins Street exit. 30-year-old Andrew Duckworth says he was driving his newly-purchased motorcycle home from Arlington to Cleburne when he was hit from behind by an SUV. Arlington police believe the vehicle that hit Duckworth was a 2007-2014 black Chevy Tahoe with damage to the front driver's side. Anyone with information is urged to contact Arlington PD.



A Cleburne man was riding his newly purchased motorcycle home when he was hit by an SUV and left for dead.

Police say they know what kind of vehicle they're looking for.

What we know:

Andrew Duckworth tells FOX 4 he bought a new motorcycle Saturday night in Arlington. He was driving home to Cleburne when he was hit by an SUV on I-20 before the Collins Street exit.

"The last thing I remember is the Tahoe in my rearview," he recalled.

Arlington police say the driver of the SUV stopped for a few seconds and then drove off, leaving the 30-year-old in the middle of the road.

Witnesses called 911, and one person stayed with Duckworth until paramedics arrived.

Duckworth has injuries to his head, a fractured spine and severe road rash on his arms, legs and face.

Arlington police believe the vehicle that hit Duckworth was a 2007-2014 black Chevy Tahoe with damage to the front driver's side.

"I’m sure they knew. At 7:30 this time of the year, it’s still light out to some extent," said Arlington Public Information Officer Alex Rosado. "So I expect they knew they hit somebody, especially since they pulled over briefly."

What they're saying:



Duckworth says he's grateful to walk away from a crash like this. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"God wrapped his arms around me as that truck struck," he said. "That’s how I’ve been looking at it."

Barbara Johnson is pleading with the driver who hit her son to come forward.

"Do the right thing," she said. "You stopped for 30 seconds. So for 30 seconds, you said, ‘Hey!’ Then you decided to keep it moving. Do the right thing. Turn yourself in."

Duckworth is counting his blessings that he’ll still be around for his four children.

What we don't know:

Police don’t know who was behind the wheel of the SUV. It’s also unclear why the driver decided to drive off after briefly stopping.

What's next:

Duckworth says doctors found an aneurysm in his brain and has to see a neurologist. That’s on top of the physical therapy he'll need as part of his recovery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the driver or suspect vehicle involved is urged to contact the Arlington Police Department.