Hundreds march in Dallas to call for immigration reform

The Brief The League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC, organized a march today in Downtown Dallas, from Cathedral Guadalupe to Dallas City Hall. The LULAC march and rally were all about immigration reform as the Trump administration continues to make immigration a top priority and ICE arrests continue across the country. Dallas Police were present and fencing surrounded Dallas City Hall as protesters against the rally were also in attendance throughout the afternoon.



The League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC, organized the 2025 Mega March Sunday in Dallas, calling for immigration reform.

What we know:

About a thousand people marched from Cathedral Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas to Dallas City Hall. The area outside city hall was packed with people who participated in the march and others who came out just to support the rally.

Once the marchers arrived, there was live music followed by a rally with different speakers, including LULAC leaders, local leaders, and state representatives.

The March 30 march and rally were centered around immigration reform as the Trump administration continues to make immigration a top priority and ICE arrests are still happening across the country.

Among the marchers was Congressman Al Green (D-Houston) who was removed from President Trump's address to Congress on March 4 for causing a disruption.

The rally did see a bit of tension for a moment, while protesters against the rally were in the crowd throughout the afternoon.

There was a Dallas Police presence and fencing around Dallas City Hall for the rally.

What they're saying:

"Well, it's important to be here to show my support for this movement. It is a movement that is national in scope and this movement is about letting the president know that the people of this country, we the people, will not tolerate much of what's taking place," said Rep. Al Green (D-Houston). "I want the world to know that the United States of America is the United States of America because Latinos have been here to build this country."

"The answer is clear: we must demand immigration reform that is fair, humane, and just. We must demand that our leaders speak up, act, and stop using fear as a political tool," said Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, Adam Bazaldua.

"We march for the mothers that are afraid to drop their children off at school. We march for the fathers who work two jobs but are still living in fear of being in fear of being taken from their family. We're here today because we refuse to let their voices go unheard," said LULAC National Chief of Staff, Roman Palomares.

LULAC organizers energized those in the crown to not be afraid and unite in this fight against Trump's "anti-immigration" reform.

"It feels empowering, it almost makes me feel emotional because I wasn’t sure how many people would come out, but I knew that I needed to stand up and that I needed to be here," said march participant, Andrea Sanchez.

"I’m out here for those who may not have a voice right now, I'm here for my community, for friends, family, that’s what brings me out here," said another march participant, Rene Cedillo.