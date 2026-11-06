LIVE | Lead detective returns to the stand in Yella Beezy murder trial

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial is underway for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Thursday, Dallas Police Det. Eric Barnes returned to the stand and walked jurors through a feud timeline that he said led to MO3's death. Prosecutors also introduced text messages to try to prove Yella Beezy (a.k.a. Markies Conway) paid convicted gunman Kewon White to carry out the murder. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Conway faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



The trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3, is now in its second week.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Live Updates

9:30 a.m. Detective's testimony continues

Dallas Police Det. Eric Barnes returned to the stand on Friday morning to walk the jury through the specific roles of several individuals tied to the investigation. Over defense objections regarding speculation and improper opinion, Judge Chika Anyiam allowed the testimony to proceed.

Barnes identified Kewon White as the hired "hitman" tasked with killing Melvin Noble (MO3), while Devin Brown, known as "Chicago," allegedly tracked the victim’s location to an apartment on Ramona Avenue. According to Barnes, Jerry Johnson served as the central middleman coordinating communications between White, Brown, and the defendant, Markies Conway (Yella Beezy).

The prosecution emphasized Conway’s alleged role as a "financier" alongside an associate, Devarius Moore (Trapboy Freddy).

9 a.m. Trial resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Thursday's Recap

The trial on Thursday centered on testimony from lead investigator Det. Eric Barnes, who outlined the violent, escalating rivalry between Markies Conway (a.k.a. Yella Beezy) and Melvin Noble (a.k.a. MO3), alongside financial evidence suggesting a murder-for-hire plot.

The morning focused on the origins of the feud. Over defense objections, prosecutors presented a timeline linking the conflict back to 2017 and 2018 shootings, including an incident where Conway was shot and lost his spleen. Through music videos, social media clips, and a 2019 DJ Vlad interview, prosecutors highlighted Conway’s retaliatory mindset, noting his statements that street conflicts are "two for two" and illustrated tensions surrounding a 2019 Frisco concert where Noble was arrested to preempt violence.

In the afternoon, the state showcased surveillance from January 2020 showing Conway assaulting Noble’s manager, Brandon Rainwater. Videos revealed Conway boasting about the attack, Noble mocking Conway’s claims, and Conway subsequently releasing the track "Keep It in the Streets" after Rainwater filed a civil lawsuit. Barnes testified this music promoted handling disputes outside the legal system.

The state concluded the day by examining financial records and digital communications surrounding the November 2020 murder. Barnes linked Conway to a late-October $40,000 cash withdrawal before performing alongside the convicted gunman in Houston. The judge temporarily withheld a November 2020 jailhouse recording regarding a "20 bands" payout pending corroborating evidence. However, the court admitted extracted iCloud messages showing Conway withdrawing another $40,000 on Nov. 20, 2020, followed by urgent texts with associates coordinating meetups before both Conway and White left town.

MO3 Murder

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage