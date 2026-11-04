Five major takeaways from Texas’ 2026 midterm election results

The Brief Democrats broke 30 years of Texas GOP rule, with Gina Hinojosa unseating Gov. Greg Abbott and James Talarico winning the U.S. Senate seat. Flips across DFW suburbs and South Texas border counties powered the shift and halted GOP redistricting goals in U.S. House races. Incoming Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin faces potential rule changes by chamber Republicans looking to limit her legislative powers.



With the dust settling on a wild election night, both in Texas and across the country, the political landscape of the Lone Star State looks vastly different.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s midterm elections in Texas:

The end of three decades of unbroken GOP dominance

For 30 years, Republicans held complete control over Texas state government, occupying every statewide elected office since the late 1990s.

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That streak came to an end Tuesday night as Democratic candidates won top statewide contests, including state Rep. Gina Hinojosa defeating incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and state Rep. James Talarico beating Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate. The victories mark a historic shift in Texas politics, dismantling a Republican stronghold built over three decades.

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A new Lieutenant Governor faces potential rule changes

Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin declared victory over three-term incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, placing her in line to inherit one of the most powerful offices in state government. However, Goodwin may not hold the same legislative power as Patrick due to how the chamber’s rules are established.

Senate operational rules are set by members at the start of each legislative session. With Senate Republicans holding strong influence in the chamber, the body could vote to modify existing rules to curb the Lieutenant Governor’s authority over committee appointments and bill assignments.

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Dallas suburbs turn blue

A major shift in voting habits unfolded across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. While Dallas County predictably remained a Democratic stronghold, neighboring suburban counties—Tarrant, Denton, and Collin—all broke for statewide Democratic candidates.

In 2024, all three suburban counties voted for Republicans. For Collin County, the result marks the first time in decades that voters backed Democrats in statewide contests.

Border counties flip back to Democrats

After Republicans made gains across South Texas in the 2024 election cycle, key border counties flipped back to Democrats on Tuesday night. The rebound brought a heavily Latino voting base back into the Democratic column, reversing recent GOP advances along the Rio Grande Valley.

Redistricting push backfires

In 2025, President Donald Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw the state’s congressional districts in an effort to pick up five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead of yielding gains, the strategy backfired.

Republican candidates lost four of the five newly redrawn seats, securing only the 32nd Congressional District in North Texas. Meanwhile, Democrats flipped two other Republican-held seats. As a result, Texas Republicans will hold 24 seats in the U.S. House—a net loss of one seat from the outgoing Congress.

Republicans currently risk losing their majority in the Texas House of Representatives.

Seats Needed for Control: 76 out of 150 total seats.

Flips & Uncalled Races: Democrats entered the night needing a net gain of 14 seats to take control of the chamber. So far, Democrats have flipped 6 Republican-held seats and hold leads in more than a dozen uncalled races.

If those current leads hold as final mail-in and absentee ballots are tallied, the chamber control will shift away from the GOP majority.