Dallas rapper Yella Beezy’s capital murder trial begins with jury selection

The Brief Jury selection began Monday morning in the capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, who faces life in prison if convicted. Yella Beezy (a.k.a. Markies Conway) is accused of paying Kewon White to fatally shoot rival rapper MO3 (a.k.a. Melvin Noble) in 2020. White was convicted and sentenced to life in September. Seating an impartial jury is expected to take several days amid concerns over widespread publicity and prior knowledge of the case.



Dallas rapper Yella Beezy’s capital murder trial has begun. He’s accused of orchestrating the murder of rival rapper MO3 in 2020.

But finding an impartial jury could be a challenge.

Yella Beezy Trial

Yella Beezy (a.k.a. Markies Conway)

What we know:

The trial began with jury selection on Monday morning after a month-long delay.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denies hiring Kewon White to kill MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.

In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder for Noble’s death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors showed them evidence that White fatally shot Noble in an ambush attack on Interstate 35 in Dallas. They also presented evidence that Conway paid White for the hit.

With the start of Conway’s trial, Judge Chika Anyiam instructed the pool of 75 potential jurors to speak up if they'd seen anything on the news or social media that might make them biased against either side.

"Is there anyone because of the publicity that has formed an opinion? We need to know," she said. A few people raised their hands.

What they're saying:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial talked to attorney Rogge Dunn about the challenges of selecting a jury in Conway’s trial after White’s conviction.

"I think it will be much longer because the first trial against Mr. White was a long trial. That had a lot of notoriety and a lot of interest, especially right here in North Texas. A lot of people are going to know about it. Whether you’re a prosecutor, whether you are the defendant, you want to go in with a level playing field with a jury coming in with a blank slate, not coming in with ideas, convictions, or agendas," he said.

What's next:

The jury selection process is expected to take a few days.

FOX 4 will stream the trial live once a jury is seated and the testimony begins.

Attorneys on both sides are expected to call some of the same witnesses who testified during White’s trial in September.

Earlier this year, Judge Anyiam ruled most rap lyrics by Conway cannot be used against him, but a handful of songs were approved.

If convicted of capital murder, Conway faces life in prison.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, will also face trial for capital murder once Conway’s trial is concluded.