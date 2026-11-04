Day 7 of testimony underway in the Yella Beezy murder-for-hire trial

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial began last week for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Taylor Page used cell phone records on Tuesday to link Kewon White directly to the crime scene. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Yella Beezy (a.k.a Markies Conway) faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



The trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3, is now in its second week.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

9 a.m. Trial resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Tuesday's Recap

Dallas Police Officer Nicholas Brooks testified about providing off-duty security for rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Conway. Brooks stated he texted Conway immediately after a freeway shooting to check if he was involved, citing an ongoing internet feud. During cross-examination, defense attorneys highlighted that Brooks and Conway were actually close friends, with Brooks even inviting Conway to his wedding.

The court also heard testimony regarding a separate 2018 drive-by shooting that left Conway severely injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewisville Police Officer Sean Doherty testified that this 2018 case remains unsolved because Conway flatly refused to press charges. Conway explicitly told detectives that cooperating with the police would negatively impact his rap persona and public image.

FBI Special Agent Taylor Page later presented extensive cellphone tower data tracking the movements of Conway and his co-defendants. The digital footprint placed co-defendant White directly at the scene of the fatal highway shooting before he ran. Cell records also showed a massive spike in phone calls between White and another co-defendant, Brown, immediately after the attack.

Following the murder, location and financial records showed Conway withdrawing $40,000 in cash from a bank in Frisco. Phone tracking suggested that co-defendant Jerry Johnson acted as a middleman, as his device moved between Conway's area and the other suspects.

Agent Page also confirmed there was no direct cellphone communication between Conway and accused co-defendants White or Brown.

MO3 Murder

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage