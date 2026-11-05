LIVE | Yella Beezy murder trial continues with testimony from lead detective

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial is underway for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Wednesday, key witness Cedric Bradley told jurors he heard convicted gunman Kewon White confess to the murder and say he was expecting to be paid for the murder. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Yella Beezy (a.k.a Markies Conway) faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



The trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3, is now in its second week.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Live Updates

10:40 a.m. Jurors watch videos posted after Frisco concert incident

Det. Barnes continued testifying about a track released by MO3 referencing a tollway shooting involving Conway, as well as rumors of a bounty on Noble’s head.

Prosecutors then introduced a July 2019 concert flier for the "Unruly Citizens" festival in Frisco featuring both artists. Barnes explained law enforcement coordinated extra security because the simmering public feud posed a genuine public safety threat. Officers arrested Noble on outstanding warrants before he entered the venue to preempt violence, sparking a wave of retaliatory Instagram Live videos. Jurors watched those videos.

10 a.m. Jurors watch rap videos

Testimony continued Thursday with lead investigator Det. Eric Barnes back on the stand. He told jurors he connected phone numbers and cell records to several individuals early in the case, including White and Brown. He also talked about gathering surveillance video from the Arroyo apartments, Texas Elite Collision, and a Kroger truck that was on I-35. He revealed a black two-door coupe had staked out Noble’s location for roughly 18 hours before pursuing him onto the highway, where he was fatally shot.

Over defense objections regarding Barnes' personal knowledge and relevance, the state introduced a demonstrative timeline establishing a years-long rivalry involving defendant Conway and Noble. Barnes traced the conflict back to the 2017 assault of Dallas comedian Roy Lee Pate, Pate’s 2018 shooting death, and Conway being shot roughly 12 hours later in an incident tied to Noble's bodyguard.

Jurors were then shown the music video for MO3’s tribute track "219," which prosecutors argue illustrates the escalating tensions that culminated in Noble’s death.

9 a.m. Trial resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Wednesday's Recap

In court on Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from three key witnesses concerning the Nov. 11, 2020 ambush murder of Noble (MO3) on I-35.

Cedric Bradley, a childhood friend and federal inmate, took the stand first. Bradley testified that an ongoing rap dispute over money and drugs existed between Noble, defendant Conway, and Trapboy Freddy. He stated that White confessed to gunning down Noble, shooting from a vehicle, pursuing him on foot, and shooting him in the back. He noted White was angry about not receiving the promised payment for the hit.

On cross-examination, defense attorneys attacked Bradley’s credibility, pointing to his guilty plea on federal drug and machine gun charges, a pending probation revocation carrying potential life exposure, and his desire to return home to his daughter. The defense highlighted that during a 2024 proffer meeting, Bradley denied any knowledge of the homicide. In response, prosecutors emphasized that Bradley signed his federal plea agreement prior to meeting state prosecutors and had accurately learned shooting details from White rather than autopsy files.

Next, forensic financial analyst Deanna Davenport testified regarding Conway’s 2020 Chase bank accounts, which showed $1.44 million in revenue alongside significant cash withdrawals. Prosecutors focused on two $40,000 cash withdrawals from a Frisco branch, specifically emphasizing one made nine days after the homicide that lacked a corresponding deposit or usual revenue pattern. The defense noted Conway's legitimate entertainment earnings and argued the expenditures could reflect personal expenses.

Finally, lead detective Eric Barnes began his testimony, formally identifying Conway in the courtroom. Barnes described the challenges of investigating retaliatory rap disputes, clearing Noble’s bodyguard, and identifying Brown ("Chicago") as a prime suspect following interviews with Noble’s girlfriend and her mother. He's expected to return to the stand on Thursday morning.

MO3 Murder

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage