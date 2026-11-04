Republican lawmaker suggests Abbott strip governor's emergency powers before Hinojosa takes office

The Brief Brian Harrison, a Republican Texas State Representative, has called on Gov. Greg Abbott to limit the governor's emergency powers before Democrat Gina Hinojosa takes office in January. Harrison previously authored a bill to limit the governor's emergency powers in 2022, but the legislation did not move forward. Texas Democrats have called Harrison's call "irresponsible," and experts say it could benefit both parties to keep the current powers in place.



Less than 24 hours after Democrat Gina Hinojosa became governor-elect of Texas, some Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to limit the office's powers before he leaves it.

Hinojosa unseats Abbott

What we know:

On November 3, Democrat Gina Hinojosa became governor-elect of Texas, unseating three-term Republican governor Greg Abbott.

It's the first time since 1995 a Democrat will hold the state's top job, and Hinojosa is the first Latina to hold the position.

Several other Democrats were elected to high-ranking positions in the Texas government, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 3: Gina Hinojosa takes the stage as she is announced as the next governor of Texas at her watch party in Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Mikala Compton/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Before Hinojosa takes office, some Republican lawmakers are calling on Abbott to limit the powers the governor can wield.

Republican Texas House Rep. Brian Harrison, who represents parts of Ellis County, has called on Gov. Abbott to call a special session to restrict the emergency powers granted to the governor.

Harrison's call also includes prohibiting the governor from suspending or modifying statues.

The Texas State Rep. had previously authored a bill in 2022 seeking to limit the office's power, but it did not move forward.

Part of that 2022 bill read, ""Never-ending emergency powers are antithetical to representative government and render people powerless. Legislative bodies allowing a single executive branch official to both write and enforce laws is the biggest threat to our constitutional system of divided government and should be opposed irrespective of which political party runs the executive branch."

What they're saying:

"And if Governor Abbott wants to do one final good thing for the state of Texas, he will respond to this, and he will immediately convene the Texas legislature to make sure that Gina Hinojosa does not inherit what are effectively all the powers of a dictator in the state of Texas," Harrison told FOX 4's Amelia Jones in a Zoom interview.

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison

The other side:

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson tells FOX 4's Steven Dial that Harrison's statement is "irresponsible."

"I think Brian Harrison believes what he says. He thinks it's a calamity, and you should do anything, including illegitimate things, to try to retain power," Johnson said.

"And I think that is a wrong approach to things. I also think that with such an overwhelming vote, that would not be welcomed by the public, and I think it jeopardizes the Republican Party's reputation. For a generation if they were to try to do that."

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson

Dig deeper:

The Quorum Report cited sources saying Texas Senate Republicans were meeting Wednesday to discuss reorganizing the chamber and stripping newly-elected Texas Lt. Governor Vikki Goodwin from legislative powers.

TCU political science professor Keith Gaddie says similar moves have happened in other states, but it might behoove Republicans to keep the governor's powers in place.

"If you have a lieutenant governor who understands the norms and the folkways of the Senate and works with it, and you've got split control of the General Assembly, which you have with the Democrats and the majority of the House, it kind of makes sense for everybody to keep the institutions in place, in part because you might want those powers later," Gaddie says.

What's next:

Hinojosa will be sworn in as the next governor of Texas on January 19, 2027.

The Texas Legislative Session begins a week prior.