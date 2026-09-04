LIVE
Last updated:  Sep 04, 2026 - 9:17 AM CDT

MO3 Trial: State wrapping up its case against alleged hitman Kewon White

FOX 4
MO3 Trial: State wrapping up its case against alleged hitman Kewon White

Prosecutors are calling their final witnesses in the trial for Kewon, the alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot involving rival Dallas rap artists.

White is accused of killing MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege that another rapper, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He now faces capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

White’s trial is expected to last about two weeks. Trials for Conway and Brown should follow.

Live coverage contributors

4 updates
Tracy DeLatte
23 minutes ago
Tracy DeLatte & Steven Dial

State calls FBI cellphone analyst to the stand

Tracy DeLatte
35 minutes ago
Tracy DeLatte

Livestream delayed

Tracy DeLatte
1 hour 33 min ago
Tracy DeLatte

A recap of what happened in court on Thursday

Tracy DeLatte
1 hour 33 min ago
Tracy DeLatte

Catch up on what's been happening in this trial

Tags

Dallas Crime and Public Safety