LIVE | Yella Beezy murder trial continues on Day 3 with state witnesses

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial began earlier this week for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. Yesterday's testimony focused on the evidence that was collected at the crime scene, inside the victim's car, and at several houses connected to the case. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Yella Beezy (a.k.a Markies Conway) faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



Prosecutors are continuing to present their case in the trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

LIVE Updates

10 a.m. Firearms expert testifies

Testimony continued on Thursday morning with prosecutors calling Phillip Duong, a senior firearms and tool mark examiner with the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory.

Duong walked the jury through his forensic analysis of firearms, spent shell casings, and bullets tied to the investigation. He revealed that none of the tested firearms seized as part of the investigation matched the 44 spent cartridge cases collected from the crime scene. According to Duong, all 44 casings were fired from a single, unidentified firearm.

On cross-examination, the defense emphasized that none of the firearms physically displayed in the courtroom were linked to the murder.

9 a.m. Court resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Yesterday's Recap

The second day of testimony began with Conway entering the courtroom a brown suit and brown turtleneck.

Dr. Randall Graham testified he was caught in traffic on I-35 when an unarmed man ran past his Audi, pursued by a masked gunman with a rifle. A bullet shattered Graham’s windshield, embedding shrapnel in his neck. Graham performed CPR on Noble for 25 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Forensic manager Courtney Lozano discussed collecting cartridge cases, bullet fragments, and blood across highway lanes, noting bullet damage to Graham's vehicle and Noble's gold Honda Accord. Crime Scene Supervisor Justin O'Donnell testified that an initial impound search of Noble’s vehicle yielded jewelry, his driver's license, and $17,960 in cash, though no firearms were found then. O'Donnell also detailed suspect Kewon White’s processing, noting his assault rifle tattoo and a "GRC" rifle necklace charm.

Jurors viewed surveillance footage of Noble’s Accord traveling on Ledbetter Drive followed 40 seconds later by a black Chevrolet Camaro. Vanessa Armenta, neighbor to Noble's girlfriend Jocylynn Jackson, presented video showing the Camaro in the parking lot. Following the shooting, Jackson can be heard leaving and causing a commotion.

Detective Seth Rosenberg testified about bullet strikes on Noble's car and items seized from 3915 Ramona Avenue, including two rifles, drum magazines, suspected marijuana, codeine, a DVR, and financial fraud equipment. Officer Scott Bazan then outlined evidence gathered at 3030 Britton Avenue, described as resembling an active "trap house" equipped with security monitors, narcotics, guns, and cellphones for Kewon White and Devon Brown. Defense photos depicted children holding cash and wearing "GRC" chains, though prosecutors stressed no such cash or chains were seized there.

Finally, ATF Special Agent Derek Wright testified that a K-9 search on Oct. 18, 2023, uncovered a deliberately concealed Glock pistol inside Noble’s impounded Accord.

MO3 Murder

The backstory:

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage