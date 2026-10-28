LIVE | Yella Beezy murder trial testimony continues following testimony from MO3's girlfriend

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's capital murder trial began Tuesday for allegedly orchestrating the fatal 2020 ambush of rival Dallas rapper MO3. Opening testimony included an eyewitness describing the deadly highway shooting where MO3 collapsed in front of her car. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks; Conway faces up to life in prison if convicted.



Jurors will hear a second day of testimony in the trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Live Updates

11:30 a.m. Analysis of MO3's car and suspect photos

Dallas Police Crime Scene Supervisor Justin O'Donnell took the stand to talk about the physical evidence collected during the investigation after the shooting occurred.

O'Donnell told jurors that investigators towed the victim's gold Honda to the city auto pound on Vilbig Road for a controlled search under a warrant. Inside, police cataloged widespread gunfire damage, including bullet strikes to the driver’s door and personal items. Officers recovered high-end jewelry and $17,960 in cash stored in a backpack, jeans pockets, and scattered across floorboards. No firearms were found during that initial search, though O'Donnell acknowledged one was discovered later. Noble's driver's license was also inventoried from the car.

Jurors were then shown photographs O'Donnell took on Dec. 9, 2020, following the arrest of suspect Kewon White at Dallas police headquarters. O'Donnell documented White's tattoos and jewelry, highlighting an assault rifle tattoo on White's forearm and a necklace charm featuring the letters "GRC" alongside an assault rifle design. O'Donnell also confirmed swabbing a firearm for DNA during White's processing.

10:30 a.m. Crime scene investigator testifies

Courtney Lozano, a forensic manager with the Dallas Police Department’s Crime Scene Division, took the witness stand to walk jurors through the physical evidence collected following the shooting.

She testified about the challenges of securing the crime scene because it was on a busy highway and traffic had to be redirected. She also talked about documenting the evidence, which was scattered across the northbound and southbound lanes, including numerous fired cartridge cases, bullet fragments, and areas of possible blood.

Jurors viewed crime scene photos and diagrams, including a photo of the victim's vehicle that had multiple bullet holes on the lower front driver-side door. Lozano also searched Dr. Randall Graham's Audi, which had a bullet hole through the windshield. A bullet fragment was found on the rear floorboard near children's car seats.

The court took a 15-minute break at the end of her testimony.

9:45 a.m. Doctor witness testifies

Jurors heard testimony from Dr. Randall Graham, a local neurosurgeon who found himself caught in the crossfire as Noble was shot on the highway on Nov. 11, 2020.

Dr. Graham testified he was commuting on I-35 when construction traffic stalled. Moments later, he witnessed an unarmed man sprinting past his vehicle, followed immediately by an explosion of shattered glass. A bullet pierced Graham’s driver-side windshield, embedding shrapnel in his neck.

According to Graham, a masked gunman armed with a rifle stopped at his passenger-side headlight, fired multiple rounds past his vehicle, and locked eyes with him before fleeing. Graham called 911, pulled to the side of the highway, and exited his vehicle after bystanders alerted him to the victim collapsed on the highway.

Graham administered CPR and chest compressions for roughly 25 minutes until paramedics arrived. Despite the emergency intervention, Graham noted the victim wasn't breathing normally and had numerous gunshot wounds. The neurosurgeon was later transported by Dallas police to be treated for his own injuries.

9 a.m. Yella Beezy in court

Conway is back in the courtroom wearing a brown suit and brown turtleneck.

FOX 4 will stream the trial live each day once testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Day 1 Recap

The trial began on Monday after Judge Chika Anyiam put an alternate juror on the panel due to another juror’s childcare issues. Yella Beezy, a.k.a Markies Conway, was in the Dallas County courtroom wearing a maroon suit and turtleneck.

Opening statements set contrasting narratives of what happened to MO3, a.k.a. Melvin Noble. Prosecutor Tommy Adams outlined an orchestrated murder-for-hire stemming from a multi-year feud. He said he’d show proof through surveillance, travel logs, and text messages. Defense attorney Toby Shook argued the state suffered from investigative tunnel vision, noting that Conway’s bank withdrawal of crisp, large bills did not match the small-denomination bills found on hitman Kewon White. He urged jurors to consider alternative motives involving co-defendant Devin Brown.

Dallas rapper Mo3

The prosecution’s first witness, Noble’s mother Nicole Noble, emotionally recounted learning her son had been fatally shot on Nov. 11, 2020. Next, two highway witnesses described the ambush; one detailed encountering the masked gunman, while delivery truck dashcam footage and photos of the aftermath were shown. First responder Chris Bloodgood and former Dallas County Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Barnard testified regarding resuscitation efforts and Noble's fatal gunshot wounds, notably one puncturing his heart.

In the afternoon, a video security expert presented footage of cars outside the apartment of Noble’s girlfriend, Jocylynn Jackson. Jackson then took the stand under subpoena, recounting the morning of the murder. She testified that Brown, her ex-partner and the father of her children, made repeated calls to their young son to confirm Noble’s presence at the apartment. Jackson suspected Brown, who denied involvement via text.

Under aggressive cross-examination, Jackson was questioned regarding past domestic disputes with Brown, statements to prosecutors regarding feuds with Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy, and a September 2020 social media video of her children with Noble that had angered Brown.

MO3 Murder

The backstory:

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage