Here is the constitutional timeline for when Gina Hinojosa assumes office as Texas governor

The Brief Texas' newly elected governor will take office on Jan. 19, 2027, following constitutional requirements for inauguration. Outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott's term concludes at noon on Inauguration Day, launching a four-year term running through 2031. The transition process next moves to certifying official vote tallies across all 254 counties ahead of the Capitol swearing-in ceremony.



Following state Rep. Gina Hinojosa’s victory over incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in Tuesday’s midterm election, voters across Texas are tracking when the state’s newly elected governor will officially take office.

The answer is mandated by the Texas Constitution: Hinojosa will officially take office at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027.

Constitutional Timeline

Under the Texas Constitution, the state’s governor is installed on the third Tuesday in January following a gubernatorial general election.

The Transition Window: Abbott’s current four-year term will formally conclude at noon on Jan. 19, 2027, at which point Hinojosa’s four-year term officially begins.

Term of Office: Hinojosa’s term will run through January 2031.

Inauguration Day in Austin

While election results were projected on election night, the formal transfer of executive power follows a structured legal process:

Official Canvass: Local election authorities will finish tallying votes across Texas' 254 counties, after which the state will certify the election results.

Legislative Organization: The 90th Texas Legislature will convene at the State Capitol in Austin in early January 2027 to organize the upcoming legislative session.

Swearing-In Ceremony: On Jan. 19, 2027, Hinojosa will take the constitutional oath of office on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol, officially assuming the powers and duties of the governor's office.