LIVE | Yella Beezy murder trial enters its second week of testimony

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial began last week for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Friday, Theodore Thomas (a.k.a. Jose Bodega) returned to the courtroom but did not testify about the statements he made before a grand jury. He was ordered to return on Wednesday. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Yella Beezy (a.k.a Markies Conway) faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



The trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3, is entering its second week.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Live Updates

12 p.m. Det. BK Nelson testifies

Dallas police detective and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officer BK Nelson told jurors about the coordinated apprehensions of multiple people tied to the case, including convicted gunman Kewon White and Devin Brown. Nelson testified that White was tracked through street intelligence and arrested outside a local barbershop carrying two cellphones, following an initial search of the Ramona Avenue home.

Nelson also recounted tracking defendant Markies Conway, who he identified in court wearing a black turtleneck. Nelson testified federal marshals tailed Conway’s bulletproof GMC Yukon Denali from Frisco into Dallas before Conway made evasive maneuvers on the freeway. He was later arrested without incident at an apartment complex.

Under cross-examination, the defense pressed Nelson on his direct knowledge, establishing that Nelson was in his office monitoring communications rather than driving the pursuit. Nelson admitted Conway was never formally charged with evading arrest and affirmed no high-speed chase occurred.

11 a.m. American Airlines employee testifies

Diala Alrihani, a corporate security and fraud investigator with American Airlines, took the stand to detail flight records connected to the case.

Prosecutors walked Alrihani through travel itineraries for Marquis Conway (Yella Beezy), Theodore Thomas, and Devarius Moore. Records revealed Conway and Thomas flew from DFW to Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2020, before booking return flights on Nov. 19 to travel back to Dallas on Nov. 20. Another associate, Moore, booked a last-minute flight from DFW to Los Angeles on Nov. 13—just hours before departure—and returned to Dallas on Nov. 21. Alrihani noted that while passengers booked separate reservations, several shared matching booking addresses.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys pushed back against the state’s suggestion that the travel was unusual or suspicious. The defense introduced records showing Conway routinely booked flights just 24 hours in advance—pointing to roughly 17 similar last-minute bookings throughout 2020. Alrihani confirmed Conway was a frequent flyer and that entertainment industry professionals often handle bookings.

10 a.m. Manhattan Jewelers owner testifies

Testimony continued Monday in the murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy (Markey Conway), centered on custom jewelry orders at Manhattan Jewelers and the "Get Rich Cartel" (GRC).

Karim Ali, owner of jewelry store at The Parks Mall in Arlington, took the stand to detail custom pendants, watches, and medallions manufactured for Conway and associated associates. Prosecutors introduced state exhibits showcasing diamond "GRC" pendants featuring rifle emblems, as well as an invoice reflecting roughly $76,000 in custom work—including diamond bracelets and a watch—ordered directly for Conway, whom Ali identified in court. State records also highlighted transactions under the name "Banzzo Bling" (a name convicted gunman Kewon White used) and a contact named "Jerry," including receipts from late November 2020 for custom jewelry pieces.

On cross-examination, the defense focused on Nov. 22, 2020, surveillance video and still photos showing White paying with rubber-banded stacks of cash. The defense pressed Ali on the packaging of the bills, pointing out distinct patterns of three black, one red, and outer beige rubber bands. Defense counsel compared these store images to separate evidentiary photos, establishing that large cash payments and wrapped bundles were standard practice for entertainer clientele.

9 a.m. Trial resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Friday's Recap

Friday morning began with Theodore Thomas (also known as Jose Bodega), a childhood friend of Conway (Yella Beezy), returning to court. After invoking his Fifth Amendment rights the previous day, Thomas did not take the stand. Prosecutors labeled the situation "very fluid," requested Thomas’ attorney be sworn in as a witness, and asked both to return on Wednesday.

Joseph Catania, a director with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, next testified about tracking serial numbers on two evidentiary $100 bills linked to shipments in Florida and Dallas. Catania acknowledged the Federal Reserve cannot monitor recirculated cash once spent. The defense noted the District Attorney’s Office only reached out to the Federal Reserve in April 2025 and pointed out non-standard colored rubber bands on the cash bundles.

Timothy Glenn, head of security at the Mondrian hotel in West Hollywood, followed with testimony regarding Conway’s November 2020 stay. While the state initially suggested a 26-night booking, the defense showed the trip was originally booked for just three nights and extended incrementally.

Mount Pleasant Police Department Narcotics Sgt. Juan Hernandez detailed a November 23, 2020, high-speed traffic stop of convicted gunman Kewon White. A subsequent vehicle search yielded $9,670 in bundled cash, marijuana, THC edibles, promethazine syrup, a fake grenade, and three loaded firearms, including an AK-47 style rifle and a Glock handgun.

Lt. Travis Nichols later testified regarding White’s recorded Titus County jail calls and seized physical property, emphasizing that carrying over 300 $5 bills was remarkably rare in his career. Additional testimony covered jail call recording protocols and cellphone data extraction before jurors were dismissed early for the weekend.

MO3 Murder

The backstory:

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage