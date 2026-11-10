LIVE | Yella Beezy capital murder trial continues with defense testimony

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial is underway for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Monday, the lead detective wrapped up his testimony and the state rested its case. Defense attorneys called a Hitco Entertainment marketing employee to the stand to talk about Yella Beezy's (a.k.a. Markies Conway's) work in California in November 2020. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Conway faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



The defense continues its case in the trial for Yella Beezy, who is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot that killed Dallas rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Conway's trial is expected to last about two to three weeks.

Live Updates

10:10 a.m. Hair braid artist testifies

The defense called Dallas braid artist and hairstylist Sheree Willis to the stand. She testified that she has styled hair in the Oak Cliff area near Sunnyvale Street for nearly three decades and began braiding Conway’s hair around late 2019. Defense attorneys entered text messages from Nov. 3, 2020 showing Willis coordinating an appointment to braid Conway's hair at Discount Hair Salon. Willis confirmed Conway arrived in his distinctive matte-black SUV.

On cross-examination, prosecutors highlighted the salon’s proximity to Jerry Johnson's barbershop. Using photo lineup boards, the state questioned Willis about individuals tied to the case, including Johnson and Theodore Thomas. Willis acknowledged knowing Johnson and Thomas from the area. She was conflicted about whether she could remember seeing them meet with Conway outside the barbershop on Nov. 3.

10 a.m. Yella Beezy's cousin testifies

The defense called Conway's 24-year-old cousin, Marion Hazen, to the stand.

Hazen testified that in November 2020, extended family members stayed at a Drury Inn hotel while transitioning between homes. He confirmed he retrieved funds wired on Nov. 17, 2020, to his mother, Stephanie Jones, and delivered the cash to his aunt, Kimberly Rush. He stated Conway briefly visited the hotel from California to check on family, though he never saw the rapper hand out cash directly during that stay.

9:45 a.m. Yella Beezy's aunt testifies about November financial support

Conway’s aunt, Stephanie Jones, took the stand to explain the family's financial routines and living arrangements around the time of the fatal shooting. Jones testified that after Conway attained commercial rap success in 2018, his mother, Kimberly Rush, retired from nursing and relied on him for financial support. She stated Conway frequently handed out large sums of cash—routinely $10,000 to $30,000—for family expenses, holidays, and bills.

Attorneys examined defense exhibits detailing November 2020 wire transfers, including a $10,000 transfer sent to Jones to cover temporary lodging at a Frisco Drury Inn while the extended family awaited a move into a newly furnished home. Under cross-examination, Jones acknowledged her sister primarily dealt in cash, though prosecutors pointed to official bank records documenting domestic wire transfers directly to Rush.

9 a.m. Trial resumes

FOX 4 will have live coverage of the trial each day after testimony begins around 9 a.m.

Monday's Recap

Monday’s testimony centered on the cross-examination of Dallas Police Det. Eric Barnes, the conclusion of the state's case, and initial testimony from the defense’s first witness.

The morning opened with defense attorney Toby Shook pressing Det. Barnes on alternate theories regarding the November 2020 fatal shooting of rapper MO3 (Melvin Noble). Barnes acknowledged that shell casings linked to three prior shootings were not submitted for secondary tool-mark comparisons and that Devarius Moore (Trapboy Freddy) was never charged due to lack of probable cause. Shook scrutinized Barnes’ unrecorded communications with key witness Theodore Thomas, revealing dozens of calls totaling hours of undocumented conversations across 2025 and 2026. Barnes defended bypassing traditional arrest affidavits due to the high profile nature of the case and witness safety concerns, citing harassment Thomas faced after being labeled an informant.

Following the lunch recess, prosecutors walked Barnes through extracted phone data from convicted shooter Kewon White, including November 2020 Google searches regarding the net worth of Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy. The state presented jewelry store surveillance showing White with thick stacks of cash, alongside communication records between White, Brown, and alleged middleman Jerry Johnson to demonstrate coordinated payment. The judge ultimately ruled against admitting a jailhouse call involving White into evidence. The state rested its case after Barnes was done with questioning. The judge promptly denied a defense motion to dismiss for lack of evidence.

The defense then called Lynn Scott, a Hitco Entertainment employee who worked closely with Conway. Scott testified that Conway’s extended stay in California following the shooting was initiated by the label for promotional work and safety reasons, detailing his family's unsuccessful housing search in Los Angeles. On cross-examination, prosecutors highlighted text messages Scott sent hours after the murder urging team members to strategize messaging before Noble was even officially declared dead.

MO3 Murder

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage