Midlothian raid targets four locations in multi-agency investigation

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The Brief Law enforcement officials are raiding four separate locations in Midlothian, which is in Ellis County. Midlothian police detectives are assisting the operation and stated there is no active threat to the public. The lead investigating agency, the target of the searches, and the nature of the case remain undisclosed.



Law enforcement officials are raiding several locations in Midlothian in Ellis County.

What we know:

The Midlothian Police Department confirmed its detectives are helping with an investigation that spans across four addresses.

Authorities are reportedly searching in the 4000 block of Wisteria, 500 block of S. 9th Street, 2900 block of Eagles Nest, and 2500 block of Springer Road.

SKY 4 captured images of police at the home on Springer Road.

What they're saying:

"At this time, there is no active threat to the public," Midlothian PD said in a statement. "We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation as this investigation continues."

What we don't know:

Because Midlothian PD is not the lead agency in the case, the department would not release any additional details on the nature of the investigation.

It’s not yet clear which agencies are working on the case or what they are looking for.