Wylie man to be sentenced for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

One of the people convicted in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol faces sentencing Monday in federal court in Washington D.C.

The Justice Department is pursing a 15-year sentence for Guy Reffitt. His defense attorney asked for no more than two years.

The Collin County man stormed the Capitol with a holstered gun. Jurors found him guilty of five charges including obstructing congress and interfering with police.

A former U.S. attorney said Reffitt’s own words came back to haunt him.

During his trial, prosecutors played voice recordings and showed text messages of Reffitt bragging about the violence.

"The biggest thing that convicted Reffitt were his own words. That is going to come back and haunt these Jan. 6 defendants is their own words," said former U.S. Attorney Paul Coggins. "I mean, this guy took video of himself as he was going to Washington basically taking weaponry and zip ties to storm the Capitol."

Reffitt’s own 19-year-old son also testified that he and his sister were threatened by their father if they said anything about his actions.

His wife has not held back on how she feels, saying that the Justice Department is just trying to make an example of her husband.

More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes connected to the riot in 2021. Of that number more than 200 have been sentenced so far.

Reffitt’s case was one of the first ones to go to trial. The judge is expected to hand down his sentence on Monday.