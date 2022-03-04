Wylie man's 19-year-old son testifies against him in Capitol riot trial

article

A young man told a federal jury he recorded his father proudly talking about his role in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guy Reffitt of Wylie is the first person to be tried for his role in the attack.

Prosecutors say he's a member of an extremist militia, wore tactical gear and brought zip ties to the Capitol during the riot. He allegedly led the crowd up the Capitol stairs.

RELATED: Wylie man was 'tip of the mob’s spear' in Capitol riot, prosecutors say in first day of trial

His son, 19-year-old Jackson Reffitt testfied for prosecution on Thursday.

He said he called the FBI two weeks before the riot after he got a text message on Christmas Eve saying, "What’s about to happen will shock the world."

Jackson Reffitt cried during his testimony but said he does not regret reporting his father to the FBI.

Guy Reffitt’s daughter is also expected to testify about threats she said her father made if she and her brother reported him to law enforcement.

Advertisement

RELATED: Affidavit: Wylie man arrested for role in Capitol riot threatened kids if they reported him to feds