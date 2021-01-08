Speaker Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.
Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of 2 fallen Capitol Police officers
President Donald Trump has ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday to honor two U.S. Capitol Police Officers who died following Wednesday's violent riots.
Arnold Schwarzenegger condemns Trump as 'worst president ever' after Capitol riot
Arnold Schwarzenegger issued a lengthy video statement Sunday condemning Donald Trump for the violent sacking of the U.S. Capitol.
North Texas Air Force veteran seen carrying zip ties on Senate floor arrested for Capitol riot
A North Texas man has been arrested after he was identified as one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.
Capitol police officer dead by suicide after responding to Capitol riot
A 15-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police has taken his life after responding to Wednesday's deadly riot in the halls of Congress.
2nd GOP senator calls for Trump's resignation after Capitol riot
A second Republican senator has called for President Donald Trump to step down in the wake of the Capitol rioting this past week.
Suspected U.S. Capitol 'lectern guy' arrested on federal charges in Pinellas County
The smiling 'lectern guy' seen in a now-viral photo taken during this week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in Pinellas County, records show.
North Texas Air Force veteran identified as Capitol rioter carrying zip ties on Senate floor
Larry R. Brock Jr., whose address is listed in Grapevine, confirmed to the New Yorker that he was the man pictured wearing a helmet and military gear on the Senate floor.
'Brian is a hero': Family remembers fallen officer in U.S. Capitol riot
“Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember,” the family said.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded
The violent and deadly pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 marked a dark day in America.
West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
EMS report reveals ‘suspected exposure’ evident when they responded to Capitol officer who died
New details are emerging on Friday about the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after an attack on the Capitol building earlier in the week.
Security concerns for Inauguration Day following pro-Trump Capitol riot
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.