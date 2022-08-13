2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike

article

Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road.

Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Bush Turnpike, when the Buick crashed head-on into a 2019 Honda Accord that was driven by 41-year-old Michael James Jackson.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released about what led to the crash as DPS continues their investigation.