Woman’s body found in ditch in West Oak Cliff

Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a ditch overnight.

A driver reported finding the body before dawn Wednesday on Merrifield Drive, near Mountain Creek Lake in West Oak Cliff.

The victim was a Black female in her 20s. She was not carrying an ID so the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer will try identifying her with fingerprint analysis.

Police hope to find surveillance video from the area to figure out who may have killed her.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

There is a reward available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

