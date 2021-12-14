Grand jury to decide if Prosper mayor will face charges after crash with motorcyclist
PROSPER, Texas - A grand jury will decide if Prosper's mayor will face charges for a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.
McKinney police say Prosper Mayor James Ray Smith did not stop to check and see if anyone was hurt after a motorcyclist crashed into the back of his truck on Dec. 6.
Witnesses led police to Smith's home. He passed a field sobriety test and told investigators that he thought a car had hit him and sped off.
The mayor addressed the incident before Tuesday’s Prosper City Council meeting.
"I have cooperated with the police throughout this matter, and l continue doing so," he said. "Most importantly, I wish to express my sincere and deepest sympathies to the motorcycle rider who collided with the rear of my truck."
Following the statement, the mayor led a prayer for the motorcyclist, 72-year- old Rodney Carver Jr. He's said to still be in critical condition.
