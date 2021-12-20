Woman killed after crashing into off-duty officer in Dallas construction zone

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ( )

A woman was killed and a retired off-duty officer was injured in a crash before dawn in southeastern Dallas.

It happened in a construction zone near Interstate 45 and Loop 12.

Police said the off-duty officer was blocking a lane for the road crew in an SUV with emergency lights on.

A woman who was driving a gray Nissan car tried to change lanes and hit the back of that SUV. She died in the crash, police said.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital.

