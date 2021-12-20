Woman killed after crashing into off-duty officer in Dallas construction zone
DALLAS - A woman was killed and a retired off-duty officer was injured in a crash before dawn in southeastern Dallas.
It happened in a construction zone near Interstate 45 and Loop 12.
Police said the off-duty officer was blocking a lane for the road crew in an SUV with emergency lights on.
A woman who was driving a gray Nissan car tried to change lanes and hit the back of that SUV. She died in the crash, police said.
The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital.
