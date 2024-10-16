Where to Vote: Dallas County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Dallas County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21 through November 1.

From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

University Park UMC Parlor Room 101 4024 Caruth Blvd DALLAS 75225

Farmers Branch Manske Library Community Hub 13613 Webb Chapel Rd FARMERS BRANCH 75234

Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College Building W Lobby 3939 Valley View Ln FARMERS BRANCH 75244

Josey Ranch Lake Library Meeting Room 150 1700 Keller Springs Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Valley Ranch Library Meeting Room 401 Cimarron Trl IRVING 75063

Coppell Town Center Atrium 255 E Parkway Blvd COPPELL 75019

Rowlett Community Centre 5300 Main St ROWLETT 75088

Sachse City Hall Courtroom 3815-B Sachse Rd SACHSE 75048

El Centro Campus-Dallas College ELB-Student Center Main Area 801 Main St DALLAS 75202

George L Allen Sr Court Building Main Lobby 600 Commerce St DALLAS 75202

Paul L Dunbar Library Auditorium 2008 E Kiest Blvd DALLAS 75216

Friendship West Baptist Church Banquet Hall Foyer 2020 W Wheatland Rd DALLAS 75232

Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College Rm M105 3030 N Dallas Ave LANCASTER 75134

Highland Hills Library Auditorium 6200 Bonnie View Rd DALLAS 75241

A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center E3106 Bluebonnet Room 310 E Parkerville Rd CEDAR HILL 75104

Duncanville Library Meeting Rms 1-3 201 James Collins Blvd DUNCANVILLE 75116

Lakeside Activity Center Large Room 101 Holley Park Dr MESQUITE 75149

Balch Springs Recreation Center Meeting Room 4372 Shepherd Ln BALCH SPRINGS 75180

Sunnyvale Town Hall Council Chambers 127 N Collins Rd SUNNYVALE 75182

Disciple Central Comm Church DC3 - Sanctuary 901 N Polk St DESOTO 75115

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library Meeting Room 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy LANCASTER 75134

Seagoville City Hall Foyer 702 N Hwy 175 SEAGOVILLE 75159

Wilmer Community Center Main Room 101 Davidson Plz WILMER 75172

Hutchins City Hall Council Chambers 321 N Main St HUTCHINS 75141

West Dallas Center-Dallas College Room 141/142 3330 N Hampton Rd DALLAS 75212

Mountain Creek Library Auditorium 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy DALLAS 75249

Martin Weiss Recreation Center Large Room 1111 Martindell Ave DALLAS 75211

Oak Cliff Government Center Main Lobby 702 E Jefferson Blvd DALLAS 75203

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center Area in Lobby/Hallway 3114 Clymer St DALLAS 75212

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center Room A 7780 Harry Hines Blvd DALLAS 75235

Mountain View Campus-Dallas College E. Bldg., East Foyer 4849 W Illinois Ave DALLAS 75211

Betty Warmack Library Empower Room 760 Bardin Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

The Summit Ballroom 1 backstage storage 2975 Esplanade Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Crosswinds High School Room 104 1100 N Carrier Pkwy GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP Classroom in Southwest Wing 4729 S Carrier Pkwy GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Irving City Hall Main Lobby 825 W Irving Blvd IRVING 75060

Bear Creek Community Church Lobby Breezeway 2700 Finley Rd IRVING 75062

North Lake Campus-Dallas College L137 A/B 5001 N Macarthur Blvd IRVING 75038

Irving Arts Center Suite 200 3333 N Macarthur Blvd IRVING 75062

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.