Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas

Some school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather in North Texas.

The closed schools are in the western portions of the FOX 4 viewing area, especially in Parker, Palo Pinto and Erath Counties.

They include Aledo, Brock, Granbury, Lake Worth, Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto, Stephenville, Tolar, Weatherford and White Settlement ISDs.

There could be more delays and cancelations as the day goes on.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews said it is also possible that some schools will close early Monday because of the freezing rain in the forecast.

And even though some school districts have not canceled classes yet, many after-school athletic events have been rescheduled.