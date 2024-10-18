5 arrested in South Dallas: Stolen guns, weed, meth, cocaine, mushrooms confiscated

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brynae Jones (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Six stolen guns, 21 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, 300 grams of methamphetamine pills, promethazine, cocaine, and psilocybin (mushroom) chocolate bars were found during a search warrant for a South Dallas apartment on Wednesday.

The Place Network Investigation Unit, Dallas SWAT, Gang Unit and officers from Southeast Patrol served the warrant at the apartment complex near S. Malcolm X Blvd, and Al Lipscomb Way. Five people were arrested during the search warrant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Warrant leads to recovery of six stolen firearms, confiscation of multiple firearms, 21 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, methamphetamine pills, promethazine, cocaine, and mushroom chocolate bars. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Investigators say the arrests and drug seizures came from identifying people who frequented areas known for criminal activity.

Lorenzo Hicks, 27, Brandon Hall, 22, Brynae Jones, 27, Ricky Morrison, 24, and Dalarry Runnels, 19, were all arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine, THC wax, and cocaine.

Hall was also charged with a probation violation and assault. His bond was set at $142,000.

Jones' bond is set at $200,000.

Runnels, Hicks and Morrison are no longer listed as being in the Dallas County Jail.