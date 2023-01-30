Dallas weather: Dallas Zoo closed Monday due to weather
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday due to the icy weather in the Metroplex.
The Zoo posted an update about the closing on social media, and says it will continue to watch the forecast over the next few days.
Winter Storm Warning issued for much of North Texas through Wednesday morning
Anyone with tickets to the zoo on Monday should receive an email about how to reschedule.
The weather has also caused several school closures and canceled flights in the area.