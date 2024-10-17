Woman shot, killed inside Lewisville office building

article

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a workplace shooting in Lewisville on Thursday.

Lewisville police said they got a call around 11:30 a.m. about an active shooter in the 1800 block of Lakeway Drive, which is in an area with a lot of business offices and warehouses.

Officers quickly detained the male suspect.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police haven’t released any details about the relationship between the man and the woman but said they knew each other.

The woman worked at the location, police said.

Detectives are now interviewing a variety of witnesses to try to determine exactly what happened.