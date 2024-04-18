Who killed Missy Bevers? After 8 years, police still have no suspect

Thursday marks eight years since Missy Bevers was murdered at a church in Ellis County. Police still have not found her killer.

Bevers was a 45-year-old mother of three and a Camp Gladiator instructor.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Missy Bevers Murder Investigation

She was killed on April 18, 2016, at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian as she prepared to teach an early morning fitness class.

Security video from that morning is grimly familiar to many. A mysterious person in tactical gear with a distinct walk can be seen roaming the halls clutching a hammer.

Bevers’ students later found her body inside the church with a fatal puncture wound to the head and chest.

There is also video of a silver Nisan Altima seen in the area before Bevers’ death.

But even with those video clips, police were never able to identify a suspect.

Midlothian police said they have gotten hundreds of tips over the years and the department still follows up on all credible leads that come in.

Related article

Last year on April 18, a tree was planted at Kimmel Park in Midlothian to honor Bevers’ memory. A memorial stone was also placed there.

Community members behind the effort said they want to make sure her case is kept alive and in the public’s mind until it is solved, and Bevers’ family gets some kind of closure.

They will gather near the tree again this year for a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m.