Body found in White Rock Creek after being swept away, officials say

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they recovered a body from White Rock Creek on Sunday morning.

DFR was called to White Rock Creek at West Lawther Driver on Saturday after a man trying to cross the creek on foot got swept into the water around 10:30 p.m.

A woman who was with the man at the time explained the situation to first responders.

Boats, drones and other rescue operations worked until the early morning hours of Sunday with no success.

Crews returned to the area on Sunday morning when the water was much calmer and the man's body was recovered around 11:30 a.m.

His body was located about 100 yards away from where he disappeared, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The Dallas County Medical Exmainer will confirm the man's identity and cause of death.