Parts of North America will go completely dark on Monday afternoon during the total solar eclipse.

The 115-mile-wide path of totality will move from South Texas through the DFW Metroplex and on to Maine.

READ MORE: How to take photos of the eclipse with your cellphone

While solar eclipses happen about twice a year, any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the moon’s shadow once every 400 years, according to the American Astronomical Society .

When will the solar eclipse happen in North Texas?

The exact timing of Monday's eclipse will depend on where you live.

If you live in North Texas the timing in your city in the chart below.

If you are having trouble using the search tool click here.

Dallas

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:18 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:43 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:34 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 51 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:41 p.m.

Fort Worth

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:30 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:28 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:43:01 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 33 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:01:48 p.m.

Arlington

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:46 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:23 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:43:45 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 22 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:09 p.m.

Plano

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:53 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:25 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:57 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 32 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:07 p.m.

Garland

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:46 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:11 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:45:02 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 51 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:06 p.m.

Irving

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:11 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:48 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:10 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 22 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:30 p.m.

Frisco

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:57 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:50 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:31 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 41 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:04 p.m.

Ennis

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:42 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:02 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:25 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 4 minutes 23 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:28 p.m.

Kaufman

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:40 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:59 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:45:20 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 4 minutes 21 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02 p.m.

When will the solar eclipse happen across the U.S.?

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

If you would like to see when the eclipse is happening across the U.S. click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map.

What is a solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.

The event only happens when the moon’s orbit is close to Earth, and the celestial body blocks out the view of the sun, creating a shadow on Earth’s surface.

READ MORE: Why you should bring a colander to watch the solar eclipse

This is different from the "ring of fire" eclipse we saw in October.

Astronomers said that because the moon was farther from Earth, it didn't completely block out the sun, leading to a small circle of the sun being visible during the eclipse.

FOX Weather contributed to this report