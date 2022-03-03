Westbound I-30 in Fort Worth closed due to bridge fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Part of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth was shut down Thursday because of a fire on a bridge.

It happened around noon on the westbound side of I-30 at Alta Mere Drive.

An earlier fire reportedly caused debris to fall from the bridge onto the interstate.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until repairs could be made.

