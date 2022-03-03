Former Keller ISD band director faces more charges

article

A former Keller ISD band director now faces more than a dozen charges of indecency with a child.

Police arrested Jedidiah Maus last October following an investigation that he exposed himself to a student.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, it happened in a boy’s bathroom at Bear Creek Intermediate School.

The student told his parents, who notified the district. During an investigation into the incident, three more alleged victims were found.

Since then, more victims have come forward alleging inappropriate behavior involving Maus over several years.

Maus is also charged with improper relationship and indecent exposure.

