200+ gravestones damaged at Waxahachie cemetery

Police in Waxahachie are investigating the "worst case of vandalism" the city’s cemetery has ever seen.

Sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, about 275 graves were damaged at the Waxahachie city cemetery.

Most of the gravestones that were knocked over or smashed were in the historic part of the cemetery. Some of them were more than a century old.

One was the grave site of Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers.

Police are asking for tips to help catch those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4426.

The city said repairing the monuments will be very expensive.

Leaders plan to consult with restoration experts to make sure the historic gravestones are properly preserved.

Volunteers who want to help with the cleanup are asked to coordinate with the city’s parks and recreation department.

