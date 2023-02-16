Watch: Video captures loud boom as meteor streaks across the Texas sky

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s – a meteor?

On Wednesday afternoon, residents across South Texas were startled when a loud boom echoed across the region.

A home security camera captured the moment the boom happened. It was so loud that it startled birds and shook the camera.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a tweet that he was informed that air traffic controllers in Houston, about 350 miles away, received reports from at least two aircraft that they saw a meteor shoot across the sky to the west of McAllen.

Guerra added that it was unclear if the meteor made it to the ground, but there had been no reports of damage in the area. Meteors that survive the trip through Earth's atmosphere and impact the ground are called meteorites.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley said they, too, received multiple reports of a possible meteor in the sky to the west of McAllen. The NWS said the flash from the meteor was also captured on the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The GLM measures total lightning as observed from space.

"There was no thunderstorm activity in the Valley, but the GLM still detected a signal around 5:23 p.m. CST," the NWS said in a Facebook post.

Police in Alton, Texas, just outside McAllen, also said they received numerous calls about hearing an explosion across the city around the same time the aircraft spotted the meteor shooting across the sky.

