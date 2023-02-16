A fairly strong earthquake rattled West Texas early Thursday morning, and the effects could be felt as far away as North Texas.

The 4.3 magnitude quake hit near Snyder at around 4:30 a.m.

Some people on social media reported that it shook their homes in West Texas.

There were even some reports from people in the Dallas area feeling a few shakes.

There are no reports of any damage.