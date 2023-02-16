Missing kangaroo back home in Granbury after 2-day search

A missing kangaroo is back home safe after spending two days on its own lost in Hood County.

Nigel is a pet that lives with a family in Granbury, located about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

On Tuesday, Nigel jumped a backyard fence. Crews were drilling a well on a nearby property and his owner said he got scared.

People in the neighborhood stepped up to help find him. Volunteers searched wooded areas and drones were used to get an aerial view.

Nigel was spotted a few times but never got close enough for his owner to catch him until Thursday morning.

"He came home. I couldn't be happier they called me and said he was right here and i knew he was trying to get back," said Briana Lafleur, his owner.

Lafleur said Nigel is just like her child that went missing.

"The last two days I haven’t eaten, and I haven’t slept. I’ve just been waiting for him to come back. This is incredible," she said "It was so terrible not knowing about the coyotes and the bobcats out in the woods. It was just terrible."

Nigel is bottle-fed and wears a diaper.

His owner said he doesn’t know how to survive on his own.

Nigel did have scratches and needs a few days of bed rest.

She’s thankful he’s back and plans to build a taller fence.