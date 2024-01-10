Walmart: Drone delivery will soon be available to most DFW residents

article

Walmart is greatly expanding its drone delivery services in North Texas.

The service is already in operation from about a dozen stores in Dallas, Plano, Frisco, and Rowlett.

The mega-retailer said that by the end of 2024, drone deliveries will be available through partners like Wing, DroneUp, and Zipline to up to 1.8 million households.

That’s about 75% of people who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company said the drones can get items to customers in 30 minutes or less.

About 75% of the items Walmart sells can be delivered by drone.

The announcement by Walmart will make them the first U.S. retailer to provide drone delivery to the majority of a major metro population.

But drone delivery continues to be debated in some North Texas city halls.

"What if you needed something delivered immediately, in the next 15 minutes. For moments like that, we have been trialing drone delivery," said Prathibha Rajasjekhar, with Walmart Innovation.

More drones will be buzzing by in the DFW Metroplex sky this year.

For two years, Walmart’s drone pilot program operated with hubs in seven states, making deliveries to more than 20,000 homes.

"One family in Texas was watching the Rangers game on their patio. What goes well with baseball, hot dogs. Like most fans, they didn’t want to leave their home. Drone delivery to the rescue," Rajasjekhar said.

Walmart said the drone carriers already have FAA approval for long range deliveries.

The deliveries can go as far as ten miles and could be delivered in as quick as ten minutes.

"Did you know that 75% of the 120,000 items in a supercenter meet the size and weight requirements for drone delivery?" Rajasjekhar said.

Drone flight paths are regulated by the FAA, with cities controlling takeoff and landing areas.

Plano is one city looking at whether to create regulations that protect privacy and reduce noise.

Next month, the Plano City Council is scheduled once again to discuss drone deliveries. A decision was tabled towards the end of last year.

"This is a huge step forward for the industry. It marks the first time a U.S. retailer has offered drone delivery to this many households in a single market," Rajasjekhar said.

Walmart said the drones create zero emissions and are what they call "whisper quiet," with next-gen technology.