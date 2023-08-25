Walmart expands drone delivery in DFW

article

Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, adding two new stores to the list.

The store on Preston Road in Frisco will soon be able to ship drone deliveries to homes within a six-mile radius.

The location of the second supercenter has not yet been shared.

Related article

The stores will receive the drones by the end of the year.

Walmart already offers drone delivery through 11 stores in the area, including Dallas, Plano, and Rowlett.