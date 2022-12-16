Walmart launches drone delivery service in North Texas

article

Residents in several North Texas cities can now get packages from Walmart delivered by drone.

The retail giant launched the delivery service in partnership with DroneUp in parts of Texas, Arizona and Florida on Thursday.

Walmart has been testing the service near its headquarters in Arkansas for about a year.

The company said it expected people to use it for emergency items but realized most are using it for convenience instead. For example, the most requested item at one of the Arkansas locations is Hamburger Helper.

"Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool. Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we’re proud of," said Vik Gopalakrishnan, Walmart’s vice president of innovation & automation. "It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them."

How does it work?

Walmart Farmington, AR - DroneUp Delivery Hub (Walmart)

To place an order, start by going to DroneUpDelivery.com.

The site will first ask to verify your address before allowing you to add items to your shopping cart.

The drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible items that weigh up to 10 pounds – everything from Tylenol to hot dog buns. Even things like eggs can make the trip.

The deliveries can be made in as little as 30 minutes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. But you must be within a mile of a participating location.

The locations in North Texas include:

Neighborhood Market #2975 - 3959 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

Walmart Supercenter #3224 - 555 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043

Walmart Supercenter #1800 - 1801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041

Walmart Supercenter #2973 - 115 West Fm 544, Murphy, TX 75094

Neighborhood Market #5657 - 3100 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075

Neighborhood Market #2974 - 1501 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

Neighborhood Market #2976 - 915 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Neighborhood Market #3015 - 2827 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227

Neighborhood Market #5021 - 2275 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Walmart Supercenter #3225 - 2501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Walmart Supercenter #426 - 4691 State Highway 121, The Colony, TX 75056

RELATED: Walgreens begins drone deliveries in Frisco, Little Elm

Walmart's employees will gather and package your items.

DroneUp operators will then evaluate your address and pick the safest delivery spot in your yard.

Walmart will text you to let you know when the delivery is on its way. The company said you are welcome to come outside and watch but should stay at least 10 feet away for safety reasons.

The drones don’t land in your yard, though. They will stay about 80 feet in the air and lower your package down with cables.

There’s no minimum purchase price, but there is a $3.99 fee for the service.

Drones make special delivery to Dallas school

To mark the start of the service in North Texas, students at Piedmont Global Academy in southern Dallas got a special delivery of calculators and a $5,000 donation.

The drone demo was a way to promote the service and inspire the students to get involved in science and technology.

"Our children don’t get those opportunities and it means a lot to us," said Wendy Jackson, Piedmont’s AVID coordinator.

"It gives me the advantage to sketch since I love drawing. It gives me a really good opportunity how it looks like," said Emily Palacious, an eighth grader at the school.

Walmart is on track to offer drone deliveries in a total of 23 cities in six states by the end of the year.