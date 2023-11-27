Plano considers new regulations for drone delivery hubs

On the same day that millions of shoppers are buying items for Cyber Monday, Plano City Council members could take a step to regulate a growing form of delivery.

Council members are examining the hubs that drones operate out of to see if regulations are necessary.

The drone industry told council members last month that they are the first city in Texas to consider an ordinance that would regulate drone hubs.

Last month, Councilman Rick Horne summed up the major concerns brought to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

"There were concerns about noise and there were concerns about privacy," he said.

The FAA regulates drone flight paths and altitude, but city regulations determine where they are based for takeoff and landing.

Christina Day, the Director of Planning, explained that the way Plano ordinances are written, those types of hubs are not allowed.

"We were approached by an operator about coming to Plano and our zoning ordinance states that if there's an unlisted use it is disallowed," said Day.

Planning and Zoning voted 6 to 2 in June to create an ordinance that would allow drone hubs, but it would also require them to be shielded by 8-foot masonry walls.

"Other businesses have to meet these screening requirements if they have open storage," said Day. "The idea that we would allow this use to have open storage without holding them to the same standards as other businesses in the community was really a concern to them."

That requirement did not sit well with the industry.

One company, DroneUp, is already testing operations at a Walmart on Custer Road in Plano.

"It is not common for municipalities to pass ordinances like this. I believe Plano might be the first in Texas to do so. There is nothing wrong with being number one, but given the fact you would be number one, we think it is important to work together with you on this," said Grant Guillot, the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at DroneUp.

The companies urged council members to visit their operations to better understand the impact of the wall requirement.

"We are excited about the prospect of drone delivery being in DFW. You are one of the largest adopters of the technology in the country and frankly, around the world," said Scott Shtofman, the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International.

Councilman Horne wanted to emphasize that the drones have to fly along streets.

"They don't fly as the crow flies from Crumbl Cookie, across backyards to drop the cookie off at your front porch," Horne said.

He also dismissed concerns about noise.

"I would bring a theory to you that the Amazon truck is a lot noisier than a drone. Because of the open and shut doors, parking and clogging traffic," Horne said.

"This is a very, very new industry, I watched the P&Z meeting, we've heard some things tonight, we are probably only scratching the surface of considerations here. There is probably a reason no other city in Texas has created an ordinance because this is so new," said Plano City Councilwoman Shelby Williams.

Council members set up a public meeting for last Tuesday to visit one of the drone hubs, but the meeting was canceled.

It is not yet clear that if that will have an impact on tonight's vote.

The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m.



