Vigil planned for missing 6-year-old boy in Everman

The Everman community will gather Monday night for a vigil in honor of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Police have now said the search for the missing boy has transitioned to a death investigation.

On Monday morning, Texas Search and Rescue crews searched a wooded area around the property where Rodriguez-Alvarez and his family lived.

Back in late March, an Amber Alert was issued. It was later discontinued, and an endangered missing person’s report was issued for the 6-year-old.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

After that happened, police said Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, along with her new husband and six other children, left the country without him. They believe the family is now in India.

Noel has developmental and physical challenges.

According to Everman police, family members witnessed his mother abusing him and referring to him as evil or possessed.

There are felony warrants issued for the arrest of his mother and her husband for abandoning and endangering a child.

Everman police are trying to get the two adults extradited back to the United States.

They are also hoping someone will come forward with a tip that leads investigators to Noel’s body. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

Monday night’s vigil is at the Everman Civic Center at 8:30 p.m.